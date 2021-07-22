Tokyo Olympics: Sania, Ankita to clash with Ukrainian duo in first round, Nagal to face tricky draw

The Indian tennis star duo of Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina will clash with the Ukrainian pair of Lyudmyla Kichenok and Nadiia Kichenok in the first round at the Tokyo Olympics.

As revealed in the Olympic Tennis Event draws released on the eve of the Olympic Games, India's Sumit Nagal will clash with Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin in the first round.

FOLLOW OUR COVERAGE OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES

Nagal will have a tricky draw ahead of him if he managed to overcome the challenge of Uzbek in the opener.

The first-round ties were revealed precisely 48 hours before players will take to the court for the opening action at Ariake Tennis Park, which begins at 11:00 local time on Saturday, July 24.