Tokyo 2020 badminton: Chinese Taipei wins men's doubles gold

After Tai’s resounding victory, Chinese Taipei celebrated its moment in Olympic badminton when World No. 3 Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin defeated third-seeded Chinese duo and 2018 World champion Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen 21-18, 21-12 to take the men’s doubles gold.

Notably, the only match Yang and Chi-Lin lost during their triumphant campaign was to India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in the first encounter of the league phase.

The bronze medal went to Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Hi following their 17-21, 21-17, 21-14 victory over second-seeded Indonesians Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan.

The stage was also set for the men’s singles semifinals. Defending champion Chen Long of China ousted Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien-Chen 21-13, 9-21, 21-14 to take on Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting.

READ| Tokyo Olympics: Indian results on Day nine; Kamalpreet in discus final, Sindhu loses in semis

Against the lanky Dane Andres Antonsen, Ginting carved out a 21-18, 15-21, 21-18 victory.

From the top half of the draw, the surprise run of Guatemala's Kevin Cordon continued. In his fourth Olympics, Cordon upstaged Korea’s Heo Kwang-Hee 21-13, 21-18 for a place in the semifinals against Dane Viktor Axelsen, who took out China’s Shi Yuqi 21-13, 21-13.

In the women’s doubles final, second-seeded Chinese Qing Chen and Jia Yifan will take on Indonesians Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu after beating Korean rivals in the semifinals.

Chen and Yifan defeated Kim Soyeong and Kong Heeyong 21-15, 21-11 before Polii and Rahayu beat fourth seed Lee Sohee and Shin Seungchan 21-19, 21-17.