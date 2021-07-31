Tokyo Olympics: Indian results on Day nine; Kamalpreet in discus final, Sindhu loses in semis

Kamalpreet Kaur became the 11th Indian, and the second woman discus thrower, to qualify for an Olympic final with a 64m effort. Her compatriot Seema Punia could only produce a 60.57m throw to finish sixth in her group.

READ MORE: Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 9 Highlights: Sindhu loses to Tai Tzu, Kamalpreet Kaur qualifies for discus throw final; Atanu Das, Amit Panghal eliminated

P.V. Sindhu suffered a 18-21, 12-21 defeat against Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying in her women's singles semifinal match. Sindhu will now face China's He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal match.

Indian women's hockey team beat South Africa 4-3 in its final group match to reach its first-ever Olympic quarterfinal where it will face Australia.

INDIAN RESULTS ON SATURDAY

Archery: Men's individual 1/8 Eliminations – Atanu Das lost 4-6 to T. Furukawa (JPN)

Athletics: Women's Discus Throw - Group A - Seema Punia (6th with a 60.57m throw) did not qualify for the final.

Women's Discus Throw - Group B - Kamalpreet Kaur (2nd with 64m throw) qualified for the final after matching the 64m automatic qualification mark.

Men’s Long Jump – M. Sreeshankar (25th overall with a 7.69m jump) did not qualify for the final.

Badminton: Women's Singles semifinal - P.V. Sindhu lost 18-21, 12-21 to Tai Tzu Ying (TPE). Sindhu will now face China's He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal match.

Boxing: Men's Flyweight (Round of 16) - Amit Panghal lost 1-4 to Y. Martinez (COL)

Women's Middleweight (Quarterfinal) - Pooja Rani lost 0-5 to Li Qian (CHN)

Equestrian: Eventing Dressage - Fouaad Mirza and Seigneur Medicott (9th)

Hockey: Women (Pool A) - India beat South Africa 4-3. India has reached its first-ever Olympic quarterfinal where it will face Australia.

Sailing: Men - 49er Race 10 – KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar (17th) did not qualify for the medal race.

Shooting: 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Qualification – Anjum Moudgil (15th) and Tejaswini Sawant (33rd). None qualified for the final.