RCB vs GT head to head stats, IPL 2024: H2H records for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans; most runs, wickets and other numbers

Bottom-placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Gujarat Titans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know ahead of the match:

RCB vs GT HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 4 RCB won: 2 GT won: 2 Last result: RCB won by 9 wickets (Ahmedabad; April 28, 2024)

RCB vs GT HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT THE M. CHINNASWAMY STADIUM Matches played: 1 RCB won: 0 GT won: 1 Last result: GT won by 6 wickets (May 21, 2023)

RCB OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT THE M. CHINNASWAMY STADIUM Matches played: 97 Won: 45 Lost: 47 Tied: 1 N/R: 4 Last result: Lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 25 runs (April 15, 2024) Highest score: 263/5 (20) vs Pune Warriors India (April 23, 2013) Lowest score (in a losing cause): 82 (15.1) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (April 18, 2008)

MOST RUNS IN RCB vs GT IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. SR HS Virat Kohli (RCB) 4 302 151.00 142.45 101* Shubman Gill (GT) 4 152 50.66 147.57 104* David Miller (GT) 4 105 52.50 140.00 39*

MOST WICKETS IN RCB vs GT IPL MATCHES