Katie Ledecky awarded U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom

Seven-time Olympic gold medallist swimmer Katie Ledecky was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday.

Published : May 04, 2024 08:28 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
President Joe Biden awards the nation's highest civilian honour, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to Katie Ledecky.
Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Photo Credit: AP

Seven-time Olympic gold medallist swimmer Katie Ledecky was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday.

The 21-time World champion was among the 19 people, which included International Olympic Committee(IOC) member and actress Michelle Yeoh, and Jim Thorpe, to receive the highest U.S. civilian award.

READ | Paris inaugurates giant water storage basin to clean up the River Seine for Olympic swimming

Thorpe was a versatile athlete who became the first Native American to win an Olympic gold medal in 1912. He captured gold in the decathlon and pentathlon at the 1912 Stockholm Olympics and died in 1953 at the age of 65.

“Don’t let age get in your way,” Biden, the oldest U.S. president at 81, said to Ledecky, 27, as he encouraged her to seek more medals during the awards ceremony. “Katie, age is just a number, kid.”

Ledecky became the second-youngest athlete to receive the award behind Simone Biles, who received the same honour in 2022.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
