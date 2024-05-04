Katie Ledecky awarded U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom

Seven-time Olympic gold medallist swimmer Katie Ledecky was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday.

The 21-time World champion was among the 19 people, which included International Olympic Committee(IOC) member and actress Michelle Yeoh, and Jim Thorpe, to receive the highest U.S. civilian award.

Thorpe was a versatile athlete who became the first Native American to win an Olympic gold medal in 1912. He captured gold in the decathlon and pentathlon at the 1912 Stockholm Olympics and died in 1953 at the age of 65.

“Don’t let age get in your way,” Biden, the oldest U.S. president at 81, said to Ledecky, 27, as he encouraged her to seek more medals during the awards ceremony. “Katie, age is just a number, kid.”

Ledecky became the second-youngest athlete to receive the award behind Simone Biles, who received the same honour in 2022.

(With inputs from Reuters)