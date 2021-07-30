Tokyo Olympics: China wins badminton gold, silver in mixed doubles

The Chinese team of Wang Yi Lyu and Huang Dong Ping edged China’s Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong, 2-1, for gold in an exciting badminton mixed doubles match.

The match, which lasted a little over an hour on Friday, was tight throughout, with both teams exchanging long rallies filled with smashes and lunging, rapid-fire returns.

Wang and Huang won the first game, 21-17, with Zheng and Huang taking the second, 21-17. That set up the tie-breaking game, which saw repeated ties until Wang and Huang pulled away at the end for gold, 21-19.

Many are wondering if China can use Tokyo to return to its past dominance in the sport, which was shaken at the Rio Games, where several top players lost early. China swept all five badminton gold medals at the 2012 London Games.

Earlier Friday, Japan’s Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino took bronze in mixed doubles, beating Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet of Hong Kong, 2-0.