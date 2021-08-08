Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony: Live Updates: Bajrang is India's flag-bearer

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.

Athletes from more than 200 countries descended in Japan to stake their claim on the 1080 medals that were on offer. The athletes showed guts, determination and perseverance to earn Olympic success and inspired millions with stories of human triumph. After 17 days of witnessing sporting excellence across 33 sports, we have come to the end of Tokyo Olympics.

India finished its campaign on a high with javelin star Neeraj Chopra giving the country its first athletics gold medal. It was a perfect end as India finished with its best-ever medal tally of 1 gold, 2 silver medals and 4 bronze. You can check our full coverage here.

READ: How Neeraj Chopra made Tokyo gold happen before it happened

LIVE:

If the opening ceremony was stoic and poignant, the closing ceremony is full of life and spirit as Japan shows a slice of their lifestyle and culture. They are all smiles and jumping about.

Now for the colours: The lights blank out and a luminous wave erupts from the ground followed by a cascading waterfall of lights and ends with the formation of Olympic rings in the sky. It is a beautiful sight!

We have finally spotted the Indian athletes making their way in. Photo sessions, impromptu dances, customary flag photo ops, it truly is a carnival in the stadium.

Our team has curated the best moments from India's most successful campaign at the Tokyo Olympics.

4599 athletes have converged in the stadium to celebrate, all masked up!

Team USA, with 113 medals topped the table in Tokyo. The masks are not enough to hide their glee. That's one big happy bunch making its way into the stadium.

When the opening ceremony began, there were apprehensions, a fear of COVID-19 outbreak, the weight of expectations. No such trepidation as athletes walk out today to the carvinal celebrating human excellence.

An Olympic Games like no other. In the face of a pandemic, an obstacle far beyond anything we have ever experienced.



But we did it. Together.



This celebration is for all of us and proof that there is always hope.#Tokyo2020 #ClosingCeremony #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/rnKeXMIWxR — Olympics (@Olympics) August 8, 2021

The athletes are walking in their sporting their track suits and waving flags. There is a sense of contentment as athletes casually stroll with their compatriots and mingle along with athletes from other countries. Some are sporting their medals around their neck and walking in proudly and most of them have their phones out recording the moments for posterity.

India's Bajrang Punia and the flag-bearers of other NOCs walk into the centre of the stadium and form a ring around a dias.

Our correspondent, Shyam Vasudevan,is at the National Stadium in Tokyo to be our eyes and ears: Scores of people have formed a beeline outside the #Tokyo2020 Stadium for the closing ceremony. They've come all the way just to watch the fireworks! #Olympics | @sportstarweb pic.twitter.com/yb3NqYQ586 — Shyam Vasudevan (@JesuisShyam) August 8, 2021

Japan's national flag is brought into the stadium by six eminent personalities from the host nation.

Here is all you need to know about the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics:

Venue:

The closing ceremony will take place at the National Stadium in Tokyo. The opening ceremony was held in the same place.

Time:

The closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics will begin at 4:30 pm IST on Sunday.

Theme:

“Worlds we share”

It will focus on the message of inclusivity, acceptance and togetherness.

Where to watch:

The Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network. It will be available on the SonyLiv app. You can also follow the live text commentary right here.

What we know so far:

There will be no limit on the number of Indian athletes attending the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony on Sunday but count of the officials has been capped at 10.

India's flag-bearer:

Wrestler Bajrang Punia, who claimed a bronze on Saturday, will be India's flag bearer as announced earlier.

Note: As per protocols followed by IOA, the medal winners including gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will be made flag bearers in the future multi sporting events including Asian Games and Commonwealth Games next year.

Attendees:

In contrast to the ethnic outfit that athletes wore during the opening ceremony, they will be seen in comfortable track suits. A majority of the hockey and wrestling contingent is expected to attend the ceremony.

India capped off its best-ever performance in the Olympics with a haul of seven medals, including a gold, at Tokyo.