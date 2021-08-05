Sreejesh's medal-winning save a defining moment for Indian hockey, says Muneer Sait

The lasting image for Muneer Sait from India's dramatic Olympic hockey bronze medal clash on Thursday was goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh producing a spectacular save in the dying moments off a German penalty corner.

Himself an accomplished goalkeeper in the 1960s and 1970s - he won a bronze in the 1968 Mexico Olympics - Sait said India’s jinx-breaking medal win in Tokyo would give a huge fillip to the game in the country.

READ: It's a beautiful day for Indian hockey in Tokyo

“If Sreejesh had not made that save I don’t know what would have happened. India played with great heart, skill and spirit after going 3-1 down. In Simranjeet Singh we have a very promising centre-forward. He is sharp in front of the goal and doesn’t hesitate to shoot,” Sait said.