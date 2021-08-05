Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Sreejesh's medal-winning save a defining moment for Indian hockey, says Muneer Sait Sait, a former Olympic medal-winning goalkeeper, said India's jinx-breaking medal win in Tokyo will be a turning point for the sport in India once again. S. Dinakar Chennai 05 August, 2021 21:52 IST “If Sreejesh had not made that save I don’t know what would have happened. India played with great heart, skill and spirit after going 3-1 down," said former India goalkeeper Muneer Sait. - PTI S. Dinakar Chennai 05 August, 2021 21:52 IST The lasting image for Muneer Sait from India's dramatic Olympic hockey bronze medal clash on Thursday was goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh producing a spectacular save in the dying moments off a German penalty corner.Himself an accomplished goalkeeper in the 1960s and 1970s - he won a bronze in the 1968 Mexico Olympics - Sait said India’s jinx-breaking medal win in Tokyo would give a huge fillip to the game in the country.READ: It's a beautiful day for Indian hockey in Tokyo “If Sreejesh had not made that save I don’t know what would have happened. India played with great heart, skill and spirit after going 3-1 down. In Simranjeet Singh we have a very promising centre-forward. He is sharp in front of the goal and doesn’t hesitate to shoot,” Sait said. Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :