Tokyo Olympics: P.V. Sindhu says she will miss having Indian fans in the stands

PV Sindhu, ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games, said that she will miss the fans in the stands during the Olympics, “especially those carrying the national flag”.

“I am sure they will continue to support us virtually. The expectations and responsibilities will always be there. I am ready for the challenges ahead,” World champion P.V. Sindhu said.

Sindhu’s advice to the budding talent in any discipline was to believe in themselves, enjoy the sport and show the desired passion.

The Rio Olympics silver medallist, speaking at the virtual interaction of Bridgestone’s campaign ‘Chase Your Dream’ on Thursday, said that some might be successful very early in their career and some may achieve it very late.

“But, the most important thing is to always think that ‘I can do it’. It requires years of hard work to reach the levels of some of the greats of the sports.”

“I am sure if all the parents advise and guide their children interested in sports in the right way, they are bound to succeed,” she added.

Sindhu said that endurance and performance were the keys to her success story.

“One has to remain focussed, make the right kind of efforts, must have a vision. Nothing comes our way easily. Everyone has to have a goal and keep chasing as this campaign suggests,” she said with a smile.

Sindhu underlined the effects of the pandemic on training and sporting events, adding that it had impacted everyone.

“The pandemic training was different. We did lose some opportunities,” she said, “But again, this long gap from participating in events also helped me focus on my techniques and skills. Frankly, the pandemic has not affected my preparations.”

Sindhu said that the weather during the Tokyo Olympics should be hot but that she was quite used to these things.

“Well, when it comes to food, there will be different types of Continental menu and even here I don’t see it is an issue having travelled so much in the last few years,” she said.

Indian Olympic Association’s Joint-Secretary Namdev Shirgaonkar, who was also present, said that India, with their biggest squad for the Tokyo Games will be hopeful of a memorable performance.

Parag Satpute, managing director of Bridgestone India, and Chief Marketing Officer Deepak Gulati also spoke.