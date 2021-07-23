Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo 2020: Olympic map changed after Ukraine protests The Ukranian embassy in Japan protested to the IOC regarding a map on the Olympic website showing a border across the Crimean peninsula. AP 23 July, 2021 14:37 IST Representative Image: A map on the Olympic website was changed after protests from Ukraine. - AP AP 23 July, 2021 14:37 IST A map on the Olympic website has been changed after Ukraine protested that it included a border across the Crimean Peninsula.The map is part of a “Cheer Zone” feature tracking how fans around the world have backed different teams at the Tokyo Games.Late Thursday the map had a black line across the top of Crimea in the same style as national borders. On Friday morning, there was no line across the peninsula. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. Ukraine still considers it to be Ukrainian territory.RELATED | Tokyo Olympics: South African race walker, Swiss 400m hurder banned for dopingThe Ukrainian embassy in Japan told the Associated Press in an e-mail that “we have protested to the IOC and the map was corrected.” Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :