The United Nations General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir on Friday made a solemn appeal to the Member States for the observance of the Olympic Truce at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“The Olympic Movement aspires to contribute to a peaceful future for all humankind through the educational value of sport, in particular youth,” said Bozkir in the appeal.

“The Games will bring together athletes from all parts of the world in the greatest of international sports events as a means to promote peace, mutual understanding and goodwill among nations and peoples — goals that are also part of the founding values of the United Nations. For the second time, the IOC Refugee Olympic Team will participate under the Olympic flag in the Olympic Games in Tokyo, acting as a powerful symbol of inclusion and our shared humanity.”

The tradition of the Olympic Truce has been to ensure a halt of all hostilities, allowing the safe passage and participation of athletes and spectators taking part in the Olympic Games.

The main aim pursued by the IOC through the Olympic Truce is to mobilise young people for the promotion of the Olympic ideal; to use sport to help build bridges between communities in conflict; and, more generally, to create a window of opportunity for dialogue and reconciliation.

IOC President Thomas Bach said that they were grateful to the UN Member Stages for their support for the Olympic Truce resolution.

“The Olympic Games are the only event today that brings the entire world together in peaceful competition,” Bach said.

“This is why we are so grateful to the UN Member States for their support of the Olympic Truce resolution. With this resolution, they are supporting the values and principles that unite us. In this Olympic spirit of universality, solidarity and peace, I invite you all to join hands and to celebrate our unity in all our diversity at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and beyond. Let us demonstrate together that our shared humanity is stronger than all the forces that want to divide us.”