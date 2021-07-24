Tokyo Olympics Volleyball: Brazil begins brightly; Germany upset in beach volleyball

Brazil began its defence of gold in the men’s volleyball in convincing fashion at the Ariake Arena on Saturday. It won its Pool B match against Tunisia in straight sets, 25-22, 25-20, 25-15.



The silver medallist from Rio, Italy, though had a much tougher time against Canada, as the opening match in the event produced some thrilling stuff. It was a magnificent fightback by the Italians after dropping the first two sets. They won 26-28, 18-25, 25-21, 25-18, 15-11, after two hours and 17 minutes.

READ: 'King' Kohei's gymnastics reign comes to end as Japan moves on in Tokyo Olympics



In beach volleyball, Germany’s Laura Ludwig, one half of the gold-medal winning team at Rio, finished on the losing side. She is pairing up this time around with Margareta Kozuch; the duo was beaten by Tanja Huberli & Nina Betschart. The Swiss ladies won 23-25, 22-20, 16-14.