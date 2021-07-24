Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Volleyball: Brazil begins brightly; Germany upset in beach volleyball The Brazil men's team began its gold medal defence with a straights sets win over Tunisia in pool B while Rio silver medallist Italy scraped past Canada. P.K. Ajith Kumar 24 July, 2021 19:16 IST P.K. Ajith Kumar 24 July, 2021 19:16 IST Brazil began its defence of gold in the men’s volleyball in convincing fashion at the Ariake Arena on Saturday. It won its Pool B match against Tunisia in straight sets, 25-22, 25-20, 25-15.The silver medallist from Rio, Italy, though had a much tougher time against Canada, as the opening match in the event produced some thrilling stuff. It was a magnificent fightback by the Italians after dropping the first two sets. They won 26-28, 18-25, 25-21, 25-18, 15-11, after two hours and 17 minutes.READ: 'King' Kohei's gymnastics reign comes to end as Japan moves on in Tokyo Olympics In beach volleyball, Germany’s Laura Ludwig, one half of the gold-medal winning team at Rio, finished on the losing side. She is pairing up this time around with Margareta Kozuch; the duo was beaten by Tanja Huberli & Nina Betschart. The Swiss ladies won 23-25, 22-20, 16-14.The results (preliminary league):Men’s volleyball:Pool A: Italy bt Canada 26-28, 18-25, 25-21, 25-18, 15-11; Japan bt Venezuela 25-20, 25-21, 25-15.Pool B: Brazil bt Tunisia 25-22, 25-20, 25-15; Russia bt Argentina 21-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-21.Beach volleyball: Men:Pool A: Ilya Leshukov & Konstanin Semenov (RUS) bt Pablo Herrera Allepuz & Adrian Gavira Collado (ESP) 21-19, 22-20.Pool D: Alison Cerutti & Morais Filho Alvaro (BRA) bt Nicolas Capogrosso & Julian Amado Azaad (ARG) 21-16, 21-17; Alexander Brouwer & Robert Meeuwsen (NED) bt Philip Dalhausser & Nicholas Lucena (USA) 21-17, 21-18.Women:Pool A: Sarah Pavan & Melissa Humana-Paredes (CAN) bt Katja Stam & Raisa Schoon (NED) 21-16, 21-14; Anouk Verge-Depre (SWI) bt Julia Sude & Karla Sude (GER) 21-8, 21-23, 15-6.Pool C: Agatha Bednarczuk & Eduarda Lisboa Santos (BRA) bt Ana Gallay & Fernanda Pereyra (ARG) 21-19, 21-11; Fan Wang & Xinyi Xia bt Heather Bansley & Brandie Wilkerson (CAN) 18-21, 21-15, 15-11.Pool F: Tanja Huberli & Nina Betschart (SWI) bt Laura Ludwig & Margareta Kozuch (GER) 23-25, 22-20, 16-14. Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :