Tokyo Olympics Weightlifting: Ecuador's Barrera wins gold in women's 76 kg event

Weightlifting: Ecuador's Barrera wins gold in women's 76 kg event

Barrera lifted a total weight of 263kg, considerably more than silver medallist Nye's total of 249 kg.

Reuters
TOKYO
01 August, 2021 19:36 IST

Neisi Patricia Dajomes Barrera of Ecuador after receiving the gold medal in women's 76kg weightlifting, at Tokyo Olympics. - AP

Ecuador's Neisi Patricia Dajomes Barrera won gold medal in the women's 76 kg weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, while United States' Katherine Nye won silver.

Dajomes Barrera lifted a total weight of 263 kg, considerably more than Nye's total of 249 kg.

Mexico's Aremi Fuentes Zavala took bronze.