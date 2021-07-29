Tokyo Olympics

Two Games-related COVID-19 cases hospitalised: organisers

Two Games-related people from overseas with COVID-19 have been hospitalised but neither case is serious, Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masa Takaya said on Thursday.

Reuters
Tokyo 29 July, 2021 09:31 IST

Two Tokyo Olympics Games-related COVID-19 cases hospitalised: organisers   -  Getty Images

Reuters
Tokyo 29 July, 2021 09:31 IST

Two Games-related people from overseas with COVID-19 have been hospitalised but neither case is serious, Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masa Takaya said on Thursday.

The cases are the first known COVID-19 hospitalisations at the pandemic-hit Games, which is in its sixth day of competition and runs till August 8.

READ: Tokyo Olympics: Italian rower misses medal-winning race after positive COVID-19 test

Athletes and other attendees have flooded into Tokyo from around the world and are subject to a testing regime to identity and isolate positive cases. The capital city is in a state of emergency with coronavirus infections at a record high.

Organisers declined to provide further details on the two cases citing privacy concerns.

Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App