Women's Hockey: Navneet Kaur goal gives India 1-0 win over Ireland

Navneet Kaur scored a late goal as India beat Ireland in a women's Pool A match at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Ireland's Shirley McCay (L) and India's Navneet Kaur vie for the ball during their women's pool A match of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games field hockey competition. - AFP

Team Sportstar
30 July, 2021 10:48 IST

Navneet Kaur scored a late goal — the team's first in the competition — as India beat Ireland in a women's Pool A match on Friday to stay alive in the Tokyo Olympics.

If India beats South Africa and Ireland loses to Great Britain in their final group games, India will be through to the quarterfinals.

More to follow...

Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics.