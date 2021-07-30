Tokyo Olympics, IND vs IRL Women's Hockey LIVE: India squares off against Ireland

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of Indian women's hockey team's fourth Tokyo 2020 game against Ireland. This is Dominic Richard taking you through the action as it unfurls at the Oi Hockey Stadium on Friday.

RAIN UPDATE: The women's hockey Pool A match between India and Ireland has been rescheduled to 9:15 AM IST (12:45 PM local time), a delay of an hour, due to inclement weather at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games.

MATCH PREVIEW:

Staring at an early exit after three consecutive losses, the Indian women's hockey team can't settle for anything less than a victory against Ireland in its penultimate pool match at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday to keep its quarterfinal hopes alive.

But after three morale-shattering defeats, it would be a Herculean task for the Indians to lift their confidence and outplay a higher-ranked side like World No.7 Ireland.

India is currently placed fifth in the six-team Pool A, just below Ireland which has registered just one win and two losses from its three games.

India and South Africa are yet to open their accounts. The top four teams from each pool will qualify for the knockout stage. The road ahead is tough for India as it would need to win both of its remaining two games -- against Ireland and South Africa (on Saturday) -- and improve its goal difference to be on the safe side.

It would also need favourable results from other games and hope for a Great Britain victory over Ireland on Saturday.

But these equations will come into picture only if India can beat Ireland on Friday. So, it would be a do-or-die match for the Sjoerd Marijne-coached team and he would desperately hope for a better showing from his players against Ireland.

India, which is featuring in consecutive Olympics in women's hockey, finished a lowly 12th at the Rio Games and another heartbreak here won't do any good for the sport in the country.

In their first three games, India lost 1-5 to World No.1 Netherlands, 0-2 to Germany before suffering a 1-4 defeat at the hands of defending champion Great Britain. It was not as if India didn't create any chances in all the three games but the misfiring forward-line disappointed the team.

India committed elementary errors in all departments of the game, with midfield and defence being as guilt. A livid Marijne described the 1-4 loss to Great Britain as his side's "worst match" of the Games and lambasted the players for failing to raise their game in the crucial match.

"This was our worst match. We always try to play for a six (out of 10) for each individual, and I don't think each individual today played for a six. Bad decisions, bad choices and I'm pretty disappointed by this," the Dutchman had said.

"But the individual performances just weren't good enough. I can keep analysing what went wrong tactically, but it starts with every individual reaching their level."

But Marijne insisted that all is not lost as the team still has a chance of progressing to the knockout round. "We still have chances. There are still six points to get and that can be enough for the quarters. That's what we're all about, that's our goal and that's what I said to the girls," the coach added.

But it would be easier said than done as the faltering Indian defence will need to keep the trio of Elena Tice, captain Kathryn Mullan and Hannah McLoughlin in check.

Though ranked below Ireland, World No.11 India can beat Ireland and has beaten it in the past as well. In February 2019, India defeated Ireland 3-0 and drew 1-1 against the same opponent in a two-match series during a tour of Spain.

THE SQUADS: India - Savita Punia, Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Gurjit Kaur, Udita, Nisha, Neha Goyal, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika Malik, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete, Rani Rampal, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi. Ireland - Ayeisha McFerran, Chloe Watkins, Hannah Matthews, Sarah Torrans, Nicci Daly, Roisin Upton, Hannah McLoughlin, Deirdre Duke, Katie Mullan, Shirley McCay, Sarah Hawkshaw, Elena Tice, Naomi Carroll, Lizzie Holden, Sarah McAuley, Anna O’Flanagan.

