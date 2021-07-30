Tokyo Olympics 2020 Today Live Updates Day 8: Deepika Kumari in action, archer eyes to enter quarters

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's Live coverage of the Tokyo Olympics as the action moves into Day 8, July 30 with the focus on Indian athletes.

Archery: Deepika Kumari is in action and she is up against Ksenia Perova of Russia in the Women's 1/8 Elimination Round. After winning the first set, Deepika lost the second set but comes back to win the third set. The Indian is leading 4-2.

The attention now shifts to Athletics where star Indian sprinters will be in action but boxer Lovlina Borgohain and archer Deepika Kumari will aim for podium finishes on Friday.

Tokyo Olympics Athletics Preview: Kiplimo's big chance against World record holder Cheptegei

It will also be a day where Fouaad Mirza, will make his Olympics debut in Equestrian. Also in action will be the Golfers and Archers.

Here's the full schedule for Day 8, July 30 where the Indian athletes will be competing in Tokyo.

July 30

4:00 a.m. GOLF Men's Round 2 - Anirban Lahiri & Udayan S Mane

5:30 a.m. SHOOTING 25m Pistol Women's Qualification Rapid - Manu Bhaker & Rahi Sarnobat (Currently 5th and 25th respectively)

6:00 a.m. ARCHERY Women's Individual Pre-quarters - Deepika Kumari vs Ksenia Perova (ROC)

6:17 a.m. ATHLETICS Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 - Heat 2 - AM Sable

8:15 a.m. HOCKEY Women's Pool A Match - India vs Ireland

8:18 a.m. BOXING Women's Lightweight Round of 16 (57-60kg) - Simranjeet Kaur Baatth vs Sudaporn Seesondee (THA)

8:27 a.m. ATHLETICS Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 5 - J Madari Palliyali

8:35 a.m. onwards SAILING 49er Men Race 7, 8 & 9 - Ganapathy Kelapanda and Varun Thakkar

8:45 a.m. onwards ATHLETICS Women's 100m heat - Dutee Chand

8:48 a.m. BOXING Women's Welterweight (64-69kg) Round of 16

Lovlina Borgohain vs Chen Nien-Chin (TPE)

8:48 a.m. SAILING

Laser Radial Women Race 9 & 10 - Nethra Kumanan

10:30 a.m. SHOOTING 25m Pistol Women Final

11:05 a.m. onwards SAILING Laser Men Race 9 and 10 - Vishnu Saravanan

11:15 a.m. onwards ARCHERY Women's Individual Quarterfinals

12 p.m. onwards BADMINTON

Women's Singles Quarterfinal

P.V. Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi (JPN)

12:15 p.m. onwards ARCHERY Women's Individual Semifinals

1 p.m. ARCHERY Women's Individual Bronze Medal Match

1:15 p.m. ARCHERY Women's Individual Gold Medal Match

2 p.m. - EQUESTRIAN

Evening Dressage Day 1 - Session 2 - Fouaad Mirza (Seigneur Medicott)

3 p.m. HOCKEY Men's Pool A Match - India vs Japan

4:42 p.m. ATHLETICS

4x400m Relay Mixed Round 1 - Heat 2 - Alex Antony, Sarthak Bhambri, Revathi Veeramani & Subha Venkatesan

All Timing in IST