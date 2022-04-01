April 1: Indian sports news wrap of the day

Here are all the Indian sporting news of the day:

Tennis-

Aleena Farid showed good form to bag a double crown by winning both the girls’ under-16 singles and doubles finals of the Khel Foundation AITA super series tennis at the BTA Tennis Complex on Friday.

Aleena beat Rituja Saha in straight sets ( 6-4, 6-4 ) to win the singles title. She later paired up with Aradhyaa Verma and beat the team of Akansha Ghosh and Arzan Khorikawala (6-2, 6-4 )to win the doubles crown.

Local challenger Keshav Goel upset top-seeded Ekamjeet Cheema (4-6, 6-2, 6-3) in a well contested final to win the boys’ under-16 title.

-by Amitabha Das Sharma

Tennis-

Top seed Chandra Bhushan recovered from the brink of defeat to beat his doubles partner Sanjai Kumar 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-2 for the over-55 title in the ITF seniors tennis tournament organised by the Singha Academy on Friday.

Chandra Bhushan also won the doubles title with Sanjai, beating Sanjiv Mehra and Shashi Bhushan Sharma 10-5 in the super tie-break.



The results (finals):

Over-35: Yannick Nelord bt Ravindranath Pandey 6-3, 6-3.



Over-40: Narendra Singh Choudhary bt Neeraj Anand 7-6(4), 6-3.



Over-45: Sheetal Sharma bt Avinash Kunwar 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.



Over-55: Chandra Bhushan bt Sanjai Kumar 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-2.



Doubles: Chandra Bhushan & Sanjai Kumar bt Sanjiv Mehra & Shashi Bhushan Sharma 6-4, 2-6, [10-5].

-by Kamesh Srinivasan

Tennis-

Ankita Raina was beaten 6-3, 7-5 by the second seed Jang Su Jeong of Korea in the quarterfinals of the $60,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Australia on Friday.



Ankita made the doubles final with Arina Rodionova.



The results:



$60,000 ITF women, Canberra, Australia



Singles (quarterfinals): Jang Su Jeong (Kor) bt Ankita Raina 7-5, 6-3.



Doubles (semifinals): Arina Rodionova (Aus) & Ankita Raina w.o. Destanee Aiava & Olivia Tjandramulia (Aus).

-by Kamesh Srinivasan