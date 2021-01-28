Expo 2020 Dubai to host World chess championship

Expo 2020 Dubai will host this year's World chess championship from November 24 to December 16.



The two-million Euro event will see reigning champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway taking on the winner of the Candidates tournament, which had to be stopped midway last year because of the coronavirus outbreak.



The Candidates event is slated to resume at Ekaterinburg, Russia, in April. Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France and Ian Nepominachtchi of Russia were in the lead with 4.5 points each from seven rounds when the tournament was stopped last March.

“The World Championship match is an outstanding event, and we are proud to team up with Expo to create a breath-taking experience not only for the hardcore chess fans, but also for the wider audience,” said FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich.



“Expo 2020 Dubai will be a global celebration of the very best of humankind, held in one of the world’s most welcoming and ambitious nations – what better place to host a thrilling showdown between the brightest minds in chess?" said Mohamed Al Ansaari, Vice President - Communications, Expo 2020.