Former 110m hurdles World Champion Ladji Doucoure among Paris 2024 torch bearers

Former 110 metres hurdles world champion Ladji Doucoure was named among the 11,000 torchbearers for the Paris 2024 Olympics, leading a star-studded lineup for the relay, the Games’ sponsors announced on Monday.

Published : Jan 15, 2024 19:19 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Ladji Doucoure will be among the 11000 torchbearers for the Paris 2024 Olympics. (File Photo)
Ladji Doucoure will be among the 11000 torchbearers for the Paris 2024 Olympics. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Ladji Doucoure will be among the 11000 torchbearers for the Paris 2024 Olympics. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Former 110 metres hurdles world champion Ladji Doucoure was named among the 11,000 torchbearers for the Paris 2024 Olympics, leading a star-studded lineup for the relay, the Games’ sponsors announced on Monday.

He along with France rugby player Anthony Jelonch, football world champion Christian Karembeu and 2016 Olympics boxing silver medallist Sarah Ourahmoune will also take part in the event.

Chef Alexandre Mazzia has also been named among the torch bearers for the Paris 2024 Olympics, that will start the flame’s France leg in his town of Marseille.

Mazzia, who settled in Marseille in 2010, picked up a third Michelin star in 2021 for his ‘AM’ restaurant.

READ | Ngetich breaks world 10 km record in Valencia

Greek Olympic rowing champion Stefanos Ntouskos will be the first torchbearer after the lighting ceremony in Greece’s Olympia, birthplace of the ancient Games.

The Olympic flame will be lit in Olympia on April 16 in a traditional ceremony with an actress playing a high priestess igniting the torch using a parabolic mirror and the sun.

The high priestess will pass the flame to Ntouskos, who won gold in the men’s single sculls at the Tokyo Games in 2021, at the edge of the ancient Olympic stadium in Olympia.

After an 11-day relay across mainland Greece and seven of its islands, with the help of 600 torchbearers, the flame will be handed to Paris Games organisers in Athens on April 26.

Greece’s water polo Olympic silver medallist Ioannis Fountoulis will be the final torch bearer.

The flame will depart on board a three-masted ship, the “Belem”, for the French port city of Marseille, where the sailing competitions at the Olympics will take place, for the start of the French leg of the relay.

The Paris Olympics will be held from July 26-Aug. 11.

