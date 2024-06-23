Indian Sports Wrap, June 23: Sahaja Yamalapalli loses to Victoria Hu in semis

TENNIS

Sahaja Yamalapalli loses to Victoria Hu in semis

Sahaja Yamalapalli went down fighting 4-6, 6-0, 5-7 to Victoria Hu in the semifinals of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Wichita, USA.

In a three-hour battle of wits, Sahaja won more points 104-98, and broke serve seven times to six by her opponent, but failed to convert a game point that would have forced the tie-break in the decider.

The results:

$25,000 ITF women, Wichita, USA Singles (semifinals): Victoria Hu (USA) bt Sahaja Yamalapalli 6-4, 0-6, 7-5.

CRICKET

Bengal Pro T20 League: Priyanshu, Sudip score half-centuries as Wizards edges past Diamonds

Medinipur Wizards rode on Priyanshu Srivastava and Sudip Chatterjee’s half-centuries to register a convincing eight-wicket win over Harbour Diamonds in the Bengal Pro T20 League at the Eden Gardens here on Sunday.

The scores:

At Eden Gardens: Men: Harbour Diamonds 169/6 in 20 overs (Shubham Sarkar 51, Prayas Ray Barman 38) lost to Rashmi Medinipur Wizards 172/2 in 17.5 overs (Priyanshu Srivastava 88 n.o., Sudip Chatterjee 58 n.o.); Adamas Howrah Warriors 124 in 19.5 overs (Nitin Verma 3/25) lost to Murshidabad Kings 125/3 in 17.5 overs (Aditya Purohit 56, Koushik Ghosh 37).

At Jadavpur University ground: Women: Murshidabad Kueens 101/6 in 20 overs bt Adamas Howrah Warriors 91/8 in 20 overs (Dhara Gujjar 47, Shrabani Paul 37); Harbour Diamonds 58/7 in 16 overs lost to Sobisco Smashers Malda 60/2 in 14.3 overs.

-Team Sportstar