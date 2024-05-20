MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports wrap, May 20: Indian Open Surfing to kick off on May 31

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on May 20. 

Published : May 20, 2024 14:10 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Ramesh Budhial in action during Indian Open Surfing at Panamburu Beach, in Mangaluru on May 29, 2022.
FILE PHOTO: Ramesh Budhial in action during Indian Open Surfing at Panamburu Beach, in Mangaluru on May 29, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Ramesh Budhial in action during Indian Open Surfing at Panamburu Beach, in Mangaluru on May 29, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

SURFING

Indian Open Surfing to kick off on May 31

The fifth edition of the Indian Open Surfing (IOS) will be held at the Sasihithlu Beach here from May 31 to June 2, the sport’s governing body SFI announced on Monday.

The three-day surfing competition will include four categories -- Men’s Open, Women’s Open, Groms (U-16) Boys and Groms (U-16) Girls.

“Indian Open Surfing will be the 2nd stop of the National Championship series of the 2024 calendar year, following the International Surfing Festival Kerala 2024, held in March at the beautiful cliff beach of Varkala,” the Surfing Federation of India (SFI), the governing body for the sports of surfing and stand-up paddling in the country, said in a media release.

The IOS will feature intense rivalry between surfers from the east and west coasts, as these championships carry important ranking points that will determine the surfers’ standings at the end of the season.

“Our goal is simple, we want to elevate India to the top in surfing. After a successful start to the National Series in Kerala, we are glad to continue the championships in Mangaluru before the championship tour moves to the East Coast,” SFI president Arun Vasu said.

Ramesh Budihal, Harish M, Srikanth D, and Manikandan M will be the surfers to watch out for in the men’s category, having performed exceptionally well in the last national championship recently held in Kerala.

In the women’s category, Kamali Moorthy, Srishthi Selvam, and Sandhya Arun are among the participants competing for the top honours.

Teenage sensation Kishore Kumar will have all eyes on him, having stunned everyone with his recent performances.

-PTI

GOLF

Diksha finds form, finishes Tied-24th along side Pranavi and Tveasa in German Masters

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar finally returned to form, finishing tied-24th alongside compatriots Pranavi Urs and Tvesa Malik at the 2024 Amundi German Masters here.

Diksha finally got her mojo back as she fired six birdies on the second nine, which was the front side of the Golf & Country Club Seddiner See.

After being one-over for her first nine holes, Diksha had six birdies in the next eight holes and finished with a 67 for a total of 1-under 287.

Pranavi, who was tied-second after the first round, shot 69 which included a streak of four birdies from the 13th to 16th.

Tvesa, who made the cut on the line, finished with 71 that had two birdies and one bogey. She was also 1-under for four days.

The three Indian golfers, all of whom are multiple winners on their home turf at the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour, will next play at the Jabra Ladies Open.

-PTI

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, May 20: Indian Open Surfing to kick off on May 31
    Team Sportstar
  2. Casablanca Chess: Carlsen emerges champion ahead of Nakamura; Anand on third
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. BCCI lays foundation stone for indoor cricket academies in six North-Eastern states
    PTI
  4. IPL 2024 playoffs: Run feast on the cards as batters could hold the edge at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
    Shayan Acharya
  5. IPL 2024: Ahead of Eliminator, plenty to ponder for Rajasthan Royals
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports wrap, May 20: Indian Open Surfing to kick off on May 31
    Team Sportstar
  2. Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for first major win
    AFP
  3. Indian sports wrap, May 19: Tvesa rises to T-21 with a superb 67 in German Masters
    Team Sportstar
  4. World javelin champion Kitaguchi lays down marker in Tokyo
    AFP
  5. Simone Biles shines in return while Gabby Douglas scratches after a shaky start at the U.S. Classic
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, May 20: Indian Open Surfing to kick off on May 31
    Team Sportstar
  2. Casablanca Chess: Carlsen emerges champion ahead of Nakamura; Anand on third
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. BCCI lays foundation stone for indoor cricket academies in six North-Eastern states
    PTI
  4. IPL 2024 playoffs: Run feast on the cards as batters could hold the edge at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
    Shayan Acharya
  5. IPL 2024: Ahead of Eliminator, plenty to ponder for Rajasthan Royals
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment