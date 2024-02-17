Indian sports news wrap, February 17

TABLE TENNIS

India men beat Chile in World Team Table Tennis Championships

The Indian men’s team scripted a comfortable 3-0 victory over Chile in a Group-3 match of the World team table tennis championships in Busan on Saturday.

While India’s top paddler Harmeet Desai and Sharath Kamal won rather comfortably in the first two rubbers, Sathiyan was a bit rusty to start with but got his act together to win the third match and the tie. Indian men will next take on Poland on Sunday while the women will face Hungary.

Though ranked 42 places below Nicolas Burgos, Sharath (95) was the superior player throughout the contest. The 10-time Indian National champion was at his best, belting out winners especially the backhand winners from back of the table.

Burgos, on the other hand, made some egregious mistakes. The Indian won in three straight games to give his team a head-start. Harmeet Desai, India’s top ranked player in the world at 67, didn’t let the momentum slip as he dominated Gustavo Gomez to win comfortably in three straight games.

G. Sathiyan didn’t start the way he would have wanted to in the third match against Felipe Olivares. He was down 2-6 in the first game, but his attack and especially defense stood him in good stead. He got back his rhythm in the second and third game and was relentless in his offensive game despite the Chilen coming up with quite a few fantastic backhand winners.

The results: Group-3: India bt Chile 3-0 (Sharath Kamal bt Nicolas Burgos 11-5, 11-8, 11-6; Harmeet Desai bt Gustavo Gomez 11-8, 11-7, 11-6; G. Sathiyan bt Felipe Olivares 12-10, 11-8, 11-8).

-Team Sportstar

SHOOTING

Mehuli, Divyansh lose bronze medal match; India leads medal tally at Shooting World Cup

Mehuli Ghosh and Divyansh Singh Panwar were beaten 17-9 by Eszter Meszaros and Istvan Peni of Hungary in the mixed air rifle bronze medal match in the shooting World Cup in Granada, Spain, on Saturday.

In the mixed air pistol event, Rhythm Sangwan and Ujjawal Malik were placed 12th. Germany dominated both the events, winning gold.

India continued to stay on top of the medals table with four gold, three silver and three bronze. Germany was in second place with two gold and a silver.

The results: Mixed air rifle: 1. Germany (Anna Janssen, Maximilian Dallinger) 17 (632.4); 2. Sweden (Isabelle Johansson, Marcus Madsen) 9 (631.2); 3. Hungary (Eszter Meszaros, Istvan Peni) 17 (631.1); 4. India-2 (Mehuli Ghosh, Divyansh Singh Panwar) 9 (630.7); 16. Inida (Nancy, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar) 627.6. Mixed air pistol: 1. Germany (Sandra Reitz, Michael Schwald) 17 (581); 2. Bulgaria (Miroslava Mincheva, Samuil Donkov) 11 (575); 3. Poland (Klaudia Bres, Grzegorz Dlugosz) 17 (575); 4. Portugal (Joana Castelao, Joao Costa) 13 (575); 8. India-2 (Rhythm Sangwan, Ujjawal Malik) 573; 19. India (Manu Bhaker, Ravinder Singh) 568.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

TENNIS

Vasek Posipisil gets qualifying wild card for Pune Challenger 2024

Former world No.25 Vasek Posipisil of Canada has been given a qualifying wild card for the Maharashtra Open $133,250 Challenger (Pune Challenger 2024) tennis tournament to be played at the Balewadi Stadium from Sunday.

The three other wild cards in the qualifying event were given to local players, Siddhant Banthia, Arnav Paparkar and Aditya Balsekar. No other Indian player could make it to the qualifying event which has the 126th ranked Benjamin Bonzi of France as the top seed.

The third wild card for the main draw was given to Niki Poonacha, after the first two were granted to Ramkumar Ramanathan and S Mukund.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Puneet makes a comeback beats Aarav

M Puneet recovered from being down 4-5 in the decider to beat Aarav Challani 6-3, 5-7, 7-6(4) in the boys final of the Ramesh Desai memorial National under-12 tennis championship at the GA Ranade Centre on Saturday.

It was a double crown for Puneet, who had earlier won the doubles title with Yuvaan Garg. Sarena Gahlot won the girls title, beating Khushi Kadian in straight sets.

The results (finals): Under-12 boys: M Puneet bt Aarav Challani 6-3, 5-7, 7-6(4). Under-12 girls: Sarena Gahlot bt Khushi Kadian 7-6(4), 6-1.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Deorukhakar beats Shinde in under-18 National Series

The top seeded Parth Deorukhakar beat his doubles partner and sixth seed Omkar Shinde 7-5, 7-6(6) in the boys final of the National series under-18 tennis championship at the Joygaon Academy on Saturday.

Yashika Shokeen won the girls title, beating second seed Ananya Dhankhar for the loss of four games.

The results (finals): Under-18 boys: Parth Deorukhakar bt Omkar Shinde 7-5, 7-6(6). Doubles: Panshul Uboveja & Akshat Dhull bt Parth Deorukhakar & Omkar Shinde 5-7, 7-5, [10-6]. Under-18 girls: Yashika Shokeen bt Ananya Dhankhar 6-3, 6-1. Doubles: Ananya Dhankhar & Snigdha Patibandla bt Vaishnavi Singh & Samaira Kohli 6-1, 6-4.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

MOTORSPORT

Chetan Surineni, Abhay Mohan top in MRF Formula race

Bengaluru teenagers, Chetan Surineni and Abhay Mohan emerged triumphant in the MRF Formula 2000 and MRF Formula 1600 races, respectively, to enjoy a winning start to their campaigns in the MRF MMSC fmsci Indian National Car Racing Championship 2024 which commenced at the Madras International Circuit, here on Saturday.

Earlier, Mumbai’s Biren Pithawalla (N1 Racing) pulled off a fine win in the premium Indian Touring Cars class while Performance Racing’s Hatim Shabbir Jamnagarwalla from Chennai took the honours in the Indian Junior Touring Cars segment and Chandigarh’s Angad Matharoo (Buzzing Hornet Motorsport) topped the Super Stock category.

Late in the evening, Pune’s Diana Pundole won the MRF Saloons (Toyota Etios) race with ease in a race interrupted by a safety car period following a three-car collision.

Meanwhile, Nellore’s Viswas Vijayaraj and Arya Singh from Kolkata took the front row in that order for their team, DTS Racing, after a start-stop-start qualifying session interrupted by a red flag due an on-track incident.

The eight-lap race in the MRF Formula category witnessed some fine action. Pole-sitter 17-year-old Jaden Rahaman Pariat from Shillong looked poised to win in the F2000 class going into the last lap when disaster struck. “There was some issue with my car and I had to switch off and switch on eight times in the last lap.

Luckily, I had a sufficient lead and managed to finish second,” said a disappointed Jaden after he virtually gifted a win to Surineni, 17, who was trailing throughout the race. Another Bengalurean, Tarun Muthaiah finished third.

In contrast, 15-year-old Abhay Mohan comfortably won in the Formula 1600 class ahead of the Mumbai pair of Zahan Commissariat and Raaj Bakhru who was docked a 20-second penalty for a jump start.

Biren, starting from pole, was off to a good start and held off Ritesh Rai (Arka Motorsport) with cousin Ananth Pithawalla (N1 Racing) running third. The position remained unchanged until the latter half of the eight-lap race when Ananth squeezed past Rai at Turn-3 with a contact between the two, and moved into P2 behind his cousin Biren.

In the penultimate lap, Ananth retired when the left front tyre, that was on a slow puncture, burst, and Rai regained the second spot. By then, Biren had pulled off sufficient lead to win handily, followed by Rai and Deepak Ravikumar (Performance Racing), making his debut in this class.

-Team Sportstar

ATHLETICS

Ayodhya Hill run to be held on February 25

The inaugural Ayodhya Hill long distance run, conceptualised by Kushal Educational Foundation to promote tribal youth as future athletes, will be held at Purulia, West Bengal, on February 25. The race will be flagged off at 6.30 a.m.

-Y. B. Sarangi