TENNIS

Munich Open: Yuki-Saketh pair reaches semifinals

The all-Indian pair of Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni reached semifinals of the Munich Open, an ATP250 event, on Thursday.

Yuki and Saketh were 5-2 up in the opening set against Dustin Brown and Adam Pavlasek when the Jamaican-Czech pair was forced to retire from the match.

RESULTS ATP250 Munich Men’s Doubles, Quarterfinal - Yuki Bhambri/Saketh Myneni bt Dustin Brown (JAM)/Adam Pavlasek (CZE) 5-2 retd.

-Team Sportstar