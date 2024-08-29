MagazineBuy Print

World Athletics U-20 Championships 2024: Sharuk Khan breaks U20 NR in 3000m steeplechase to qualify for final

Sharuk Khan ran 8:45.12 to finish sixth in heat one late Wednesday night and qualify for the final to be held on August 31.

Published : Aug 29, 2024 11:46 IST , Lima - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: India’s 3000m steeplechase runner Sharuk Khan.
FILE PHOTO: India’s 3000m steeplechase runner Sharuk Khan. | Photo Credit: X/SAI Media
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s 3000m steeplechase runner Sharuk Khan. | Photo Credit: X/SAI Media

India’s Sharuk Khan broke the national U20 record in 3000m steeplechase to qualify for the final with a sixth-place finish in his heat race at the World Athletics U20 Championships here.

The 18-year-old Khan ran 8 minutes 45.12 seconds to finish sixth in heat one late Wednesday night and qualify for the final to be held on August 31.

First eight finishers in each of the two heat races qualify for the final.

The earlier national U20 record in this event was in the name of 19-year-old Rajesh of Rajasthan who had clocked 8:50.12sec while finishing fourth at the Federation Cup National Senior Championships in May in Bhubaneswar.

Khan’s earlier personal best was 8:51.75, which he had clocked while winning a silver at the Asian U20 Championships in Korea in June last year.

It was also a national record of that time before Rajesh bettered it.

Another Indian, Jay Kumar qualified for the men’s 400m final after finishing third in his semifinal heat race with a personal best time of 46.96 seconds.

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
