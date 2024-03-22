MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports news wrap: March 22

Here are all the major updates, scores and results of Indians from the world of sports on Friday, March 22.

Published : Mar 22, 2024 16:37 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Representative Image: Delhi and Tamil Nadu also had a great outing with six and five of their boxers in the boys category progressing to the quarterfinals.
Representative Image: Delhi and Tamil Nadu also had a great outing with six and five of their boxers in the boys category progressing to the quarterfinals. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Representative Image: Delhi and Tamil Nadu also had a great outing with six and five of their boxers in the boys category progressing to the quarterfinals. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Haryana boxers dominate Sub-Junior National Championship, 15 enter quarterfinals

Haryana boxers put up an impressive show on day three of the Sub-Junior National Championship as nine boys and six girls punched their way to the quarterfinals here on Friday.

Uday Singh led the way for team Haryana as he outclassed Punjab’s Ranveer in a 37kg bout with a unanimous 5-0 decision.

Ravi Sihag (49kg), Lakshay (52kg) and Naman (58kg) then extended Haryana’s winning tally with victories by similar margins.

Sanchit Jayani (46kg), Arpit (55kg) and Anmol Dahiya (64kg) also produced a dominant show as all three won their respective bouts with the referee stopping the contest.

Sanchit defeated Kerala’s Vishnu in round two while Arpit and Anmol thrashed Steel Plants Sports Control Board’s (SPSCB) Rehan Sheikh and Tamil Nadu’s L Gowtham Raja respectively in round one.

Siddhant (61kg) fought a tough bout against Tamil Nadu’s M D Deva Akash but managed to eke out a 3-2 split decision win.

The last pugilist in action for Haryana on day three, Kartik Dagar (70kg) also managed to overcome Manipur’s Leimapkam challenge with a 4-1 win.

Delhi and Tamil Nadu also had a great outing with six and five of their boxers in the boys category progressing to the quarterfinals.

Haryana continued its domination in the girl’s section with Khushi (33kg) opening the day with a win against Meghalaya’s Naphisakmen in round one courtesy of an RSC decision.

Following a similar display, Nischal Sharma (37kg) and Manshi Malik (67+kg) also earned identical RSC wins in round one against Pondicherry’s Jaseentha and Jammu and Kashmir’s Mansimar Kour, respectively.

Bhoomi (35kg), Khushika (49kg), and Sukhreet (64kg) were the other boxers to progress into the next round.

Six pugilists from Delhi and five from Tamil Nadu also made their way into the quarterfinals in the girl’s section.

The semifinals and finals will be played on Sunday and Monday respectively.

- PTI

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

