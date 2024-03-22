Indian sports news wrap: March 22

Haryana boxers dominate Sub-Junior National Championship, 15 enter quarterfinals

Haryana boxers put up an impressive show on day three of the Sub-Junior National Championship as nine boys and six girls punched their way to the quarterfinals here on Friday.

Uday Singh led the way for team Haryana as he outclassed Punjab’s Ranveer in a 37kg bout with a unanimous 5-0 decision.

Ravi Sihag (49kg), Lakshay (52kg) and Naman (58kg) then extended Haryana’s winning tally with victories by similar margins.

Sanchit Jayani (46kg), Arpit (55kg) and Anmol Dahiya (64kg) also produced a dominant show as all three won their respective bouts with the referee stopping the contest.

Sanchit defeated Kerala’s Vishnu in round two while Arpit and Anmol thrashed Steel Plants Sports Control Board’s (SPSCB) Rehan Sheikh and Tamil Nadu’s L Gowtham Raja respectively in round one.

Siddhant (61kg) fought a tough bout against Tamil Nadu’s M D Deva Akash but managed to eke out a 3-2 split decision win.

The last pugilist in action for Haryana on day three, Kartik Dagar (70kg) also managed to overcome Manipur’s Leimapkam challenge with a 4-1 win.

Delhi and Tamil Nadu also had a great outing with six and five of their boxers in the boys category progressing to the quarterfinals.

Haryana continued its domination in the girl’s section with Khushi (33kg) opening the day with a win against Meghalaya’s Naphisakmen in round one courtesy of an RSC decision.

Following a similar display, Nischal Sharma (37kg) and Manshi Malik (67+kg) also earned identical RSC wins in round one against Pondicherry’s Jaseentha and Jammu and Kashmir’s Mansimar Kour, respectively.

Bhoomi (35kg), Khushika (49kg), and Sukhreet (64kg) were the other boxers to progress into the next round.

Six pugilists from Delhi and five from Tamil Nadu also made their way into the quarterfinals in the girl’s section.

The semifinals and finals will be played on Sunday and Monday respectively.

- PTI