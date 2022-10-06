Indian sports news wrap, October 6

BRIDGE

HCL International championship to start in Gurugram

The 19th HCL International bridge championship, featuring about 950 players from across the world, will be staged in Gurugram from October 11 to 16, offering a total prize purse of about Rs.2.2 crore.

The tournament is expected to have some of the renowned players like Zia Mahmood, Craig Gower, Rob Stephens apart from host Kiran Nadar.

The tournament will have ‘Team of Four Gold’ and ‘Team of Four Silver’ as the two main events. There will be other events like ‘Open Pairs’, ‘IMP Pairs’ and ‘IMP Pairs Strata-II’.

“The HCL International bridge is our flagship initiative in sports. I have seen it grow, in terms of scale, participation, prestige and competitiveness. Bridge is a cerebral game, a brain stimulator that keeps players alert and agile”, said Kiran Nadar, who has been part of the Indian teams that won Commonwealth Games gold medal apart from a medal in the Asian Games.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

TENNIS

Purav and Divij enter semifinals in France

Purav Raja and Divij Sharan beat Kyrian Jacquet and Clement Tabur of France 6-1, 6-4 to reach the doubles semifinals of the €67,960 Challenger tennis tournament in France.

RESULTS €134,920 Challenger, Parma, Italy Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Sriram Balaji & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan bt Davide Pozzi & Alexander Weis (Ita) 7-6(4), 6-1. €67,960 Challenger, Mouilleron le Captif, France Doubles (quarterfinals): Purav Raja & Divij Sharan bt Kyrian Jacquet & Clement Tabur (Fra) 6-1, 6-4. $53,120 Challenger, Campinas, Brazil Doubles (pre-quarterfianls): Boris Arias & Federico Zeballos ((Bol) bt Alexandre Muller (Fra) & Sumit Nagal 4-6, 6-2, [10-5]. $53,120 Challenger, Gwangju, Korea Doubles (quarterfinals): Yuki Bhambri & Saketh Myneni bt Marek Gengel & Dalibor Svrcina (Cze) 7-6(3), 6-4. $53,120 Challenger, Tiburon, USA Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Carl Emil Overbeck (Den) & Siddhant Banthia bt Denis Kudla & Ben Shelton (USA) 5-7, 7-6(4), [11-9].

-Kamesh Srinivasan

AITA men’s tournament

Ajay Kundu beat Utkarsh Tiwari 6-2, 6-1 to set up a title clash against top seed Aditya Nandal in the Rs.1,00,000 AITA men’s tennis tournament at the Tejli Sports Complex on Thursday.

Ajay was in line for a double crown as he won the doubles title with Deepender Grewal.

RESULTS Singles Aditya Nandal bt Rakshit Dhankhar 6-4, 6-1 Ajay Kundu bt Utkarsh Tiwari 6-2, 6-1 Doubles Deepender Grewal & Ajay Kundu bt Amrutjay Mohanty & Aditya Nandal 6-2, 0-6, [10-7].

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Asian U-14 Championship

Khushi Gaur beat Tanishca Bhatnagar 6-2, 6-4 to enter the girls semifinals of the Asian under-14 tennis tournament at the Vijayant Khand Stadium courts on Thursday.

In the semifinal, Khushi will face Sherry Sharma, while the other semifinal will be between Aleena Farid and Diya Chaudhary.

Rain had upset the day’s schedule.

RESULTS Quarterfinals Aleena Farid bt Agrima Gauri 6-0, 6-0; Diya Chaudhary bt Kavya Pandey 6-0, 6-0; Sherry Sharma bt Aashritha Maheshwari 6-1, 6-0; Khushi Gaur bt Tanishca Bhatnagar 6-2, 6-4.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

HOCKEY

Nehru under-17 girls tournament

Lovleen and Akia Rani scored seven goals between them in guiding RP DAV Senior Secondary School, Shahabad, to an 8-2 victory over

Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School, Sector-18, Chandigarh, in a league match of the Charanjit Rai 28th Nehru under-17 girls hockey tournament at the Shivaji Stadium on Thursday.

Skipper Parneet Kaur scored the other goal for the winner, while Amrit Kaur and Tamanna reduced the margin for the Chandigarh team.

RESULTS Pool J Madhya Pradesh Women’s Hockey Academy, Gwalior (Huda Khan 2, Khaidem Shileima Chanu) bt Tika Ram SSS, Sonipat, (Jyoti, Diksha) 3-2. Pool K RP DAV SSS, Shahabad, (Lovleen 4, Akia Rani 3, Parneet Kaur) bt Government Girls Model SSS, Sector-18, Chandigarh (Amrit Kaur, Tamanna) 8-2. Pool L Lallengvunga HS, Thenzawl, Mizoram (Lalrinpuii, Z Laldintluangi, Zodinpuii, Lalremruati) bt Punjab Institute of Sports, Bathinda (Gurjeet Kaur) 4-1.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

FOOTBALL

Subroto Cup

Suklal and Dharam scored a goal each to help Zila Schol, Chaibasa West, Singhum, Jharkhand, to a 2-1 victory over National Cadet Corps (NCC) in the 61st Subroto Cup under-17 boys inter-school footballtournament at the Ambedkar Stadium on Thursday.

Animesh had put the NCC team ahead in the third minute that saw the team lead 1-0 at half time.

The Jharkhand team made the quarterfinals, along with teams from Tripura, Chandigarh, Kerala, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya.

RESULTS Zila School, Chaibasa West Singhum, Jharkhand (Suklal, Dharam) bt National Cadet Corps (NCC) (Animesh) 2-1. Mamta Modern SSS, Vikaspuri, Delhi (Sameer, Abhimanyu, Arun, John) bt Shaheen School and Colleges, Bangladesh 4-0.

-Kamesh Srinivasan