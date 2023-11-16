Indian sports news wrap, November 16

GOLF

Neha Tripathi extends lead to four shots in Women’s Pro Golf Tour

Neha Tripathi overcame an early double bogey to bring home a respectable 1-over 73 and extend her lead from two to four shots in the 15th Leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour here on Thursday.

Neha (72-73), twice winner this season, is looking for more success as she chases the Hero Order of Merit honours.

She is now 1-over 145 with one more round to go at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club. Neha is four shots clear of Ridhima Dilawari, who is still without a win this season.

Neha began the second day with a birdie on the first but immediately dropped a double bogey on the Par-3 second, which was playing to 150 yards. She got one shot back on Par-4 fifth and gained another shot with a birdie on the 11th. Then the birdies dried up and she also bogeyed the 12th and the 16th.