Indian sports news wrap: October 24

Here are all the major developments in Indian sports on October 24.

Team Sportstar
24 October, 2022 21:06 IST
The men’s 25m rapid fire pistol team, consisting of Vijay Kumar, Anish and Vijayveer Sidhu finished seventh and bow out of the competition. | Photo Credit: Lars Baron

Shooting

India register medal-less day at ISSF World Championships

India had a medal less day in the ISSF World Championship, here on Monday.

In the only event of the day, the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol team, the Indian trio of Vijay Kumar, Anish and Vijayveer Sidhu shot 870 in qualification stage one to finish fourth and qualify for the top eights, where they shot 556 to finish seventh and bow out of the competition.

The Indian shooters will compete in one more event on Tuesday. They have, so far, won 12 gold, nine silver and 13 bronze medals to be placed second on the medal tally behind China.

PTI

