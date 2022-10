Indian sports news wrap, October 27

TENNIS

Rohan Bopanna in partnership with Matwe Middelkoop beat the Argentine pair of Pedro Cachin and Diego Schwartzman 6-1, 6-3 in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the €2,489,935 ATP tennis tournament in Vienna, Austria.

In the $60,000 ITF women’s tournament in Toronto, Karman Kaur Thandi beat En Shuo Liang of Chinese Taipei 7-5, 7-6(11) in the first round.

-Kamesh Srinivasan