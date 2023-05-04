Alex Pereira calls out Israel Adesanya for final UFC showdown

The drama around two of the biggest names in UFC currently - Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya doesn’t seem to stop anytime soon.

After annihilating Pereira in the UFC 287 middleweight title bout with a knockout finish in the second round at the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida, last month, the undisputed 185-pound champion left no stone unturned to mock his long-term rival on and off the cage.

As an act of retaliation, Adesanya, dubbed ‘The Last Stylebender,’ mocked Pereira’s son and also posted a reaction video on his official YouTube channel, which has over 1.5 million views.

In a recent Twitter post, the two-time UFC middleweight champion put out a photo of a knocked-out Pereira over an edited crime-scene backdrop, writing, “I love this game.”

The Brazilian responded by inviting him to another fight to show the world who is the true champion. He replied, “In kick-boxing it’s impossible now to be better than me. In MMA it’s 1:1. Be real with your fans and let’s show the world who is better in MMA”.

In kick-boxing it's impossible now to be better than me. In MMA it's 1:1. Be real with your fans and let's show the world who is better in MMA. — Alex "Poatan" Pereira (@AlexPereiraUFC) May 3, 2023

Pereira had a three-to-one record against Adesanya. He defeated him twice in the kickboxing circuit and knocked him out to crown the middleweight title in December 2022.