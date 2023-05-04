More Sports

Alex Pereira calls out Israel Adesanya for final UFC showdown

In a recent Twitter post, the two-time UFC middleweight champion put out a photo of a knocked-out Pereira over an edited crime-scene backdrop, writing, “I love this game.”

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 04 May, 2023 12:22 IST
CHENNAI 04 May, 2023 12:22 IST
Israel Adesanya left, and Alex Pereira fight in their middleweight title match during the UFC 287 event at the Kaseya Center on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in downtown Miami.

Israel Adesanya left, and Alex Pereira fight in their middleweight title match during the UFC 287 event at the Kaseya Center on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in downtown Miami. | Photo Credit: AP

In a recent Twitter post, the two-time UFC middleweight champion put out a photo of a knocked-out Pereira over an edited crime-scene backdrop, writing, “I love this game.”

The drama around two of the biggest names in UFC currently - Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya doesn’t seem to stop anytime soon.

Also Read
UFC 287: Israel Adesanya knocks out Alex Pereira to reclaim middleweight title

After annihilating Pereira in the UFC 287 middleweight title bout with a knockout finish in the second round at the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida, last month, the undisputed 185-pound champion left no stone unturned to mock his long-term rival on and off the cage.

As an act of retaliation, Adesanya, dubbed ‘The Last Stylebender,’ mocked Pereira’s son and also posted a reaction video on his official YouTube channel, which has over 1.5 million views.

In a recent Twitter post, the two-time UFC middleweight champion put out a photo of a knocked-out Pereira over an edited crime-scene backdrop, writing, “I love this game.”

The Brazilian responded by inviting him to another fight to show the world who is the true champion. He replied, “In kick-boxing it’s impossible now to be better than me. In MMA it’s 1:1. Be real with your fans and let’s show the world who is better in MMA”.

Pereira had a three-to-one record against Adesanya. He defeated him twice in the kickboxing circuit and knocked him out to crown the middleweight title in December 2022.

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Vinesh Phogat: We didn’t win medals to be treated this way - Wrestlers clash with Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar

The chess world gets worthy champion in Ding Liren - World Championship final analysis

WATCH- Wrestlers vs Brij Bhushan: Supreme Court order explained

Slide shows

Hockey World Cup 2023, opening ceremony pictures: Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh perform live in Cuttack

Happy New Year: Messi, Kohli and other sports stars who welcomed 2023 in style

National Games 2022, Closing Ceremony in pictures: Cultural programmes mark end of the Games

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us