NBA: Lakers stun Pacers after Anthony Davis’ late-game heroics

Anthony Davis spoiled the Indiana Pacers’ welcome-back party for Tyrese Haliburton, making the go-ahead basket to rally the Los Angeles Lakers to a 112-111 win Thursday in Indianapolis.

Davis came through in the clutch for Los Angeles, scoring what proved to be the game-winning shot with 35.3 seconds remaining on a fadeaway for two of his game-high 31 points.

Davis then blocked Haliburton at the rim on Indiana’s ensuing possession and secured the rebound on Buddy Hield’s missed jump-shot attempt just before the buzzer to cap a game-high 14-rebound effort for the Lakers big man.

Haliburton -- who hadn’t played since Jan. 11 with elbow and knee injuries -- scored 26 points and dished 12 assists in his return to the Indiana lineup.

The Lakers trailed the entire contest, falling behind by as many as 15 points just before halftime, before taking their first lead with 2:35 remaining. LeBron James gave Los Angeles its first advantage when he connected on a 3-pointer off one of Russell Westbrook’s 10 assists.

The teams traded the lead four times thereafter, culminating with Davis’ game-winning basket. The Lakers held Indiana to just 15 fourth-quarter points to rally from a 12-point deficit through three periods.

James scored 26 points, grabbed seven rebounds and distributed seven assists in the win, the Lakers’ second in a row. Westbrook added 10 points off the bench to finish with a double-double, and Thomas Bryant scored 11 points coming on in reserve.

Haliburton picked up where he left off as Indiana’s leading scorer and the NBA’s assist leader with almost six points more than his average and nearly two assists above his league-best mark.

Aaron Nesmith scored 24 points in the loss and shot 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Myles Turner scored 20 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked two shots. Hield scored 14 points in the loss.

The loss marked Indiana’s fourth straight and 11th in its last 12 games.