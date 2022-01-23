Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu to star in sports anthem video

A sports anthem featuring 18 achievers from India’s record haul at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will be launched on Monday.

Five Olympic medallists - javelin star Neeraj Chopra, wrestler Ravi Dahiya, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, boxer Lovlina Borgohain and hockey star P.R. Sreejesh - will be the main attraction of the video titled “Mann me hai maidan (playground is in the heart).

Thirteen top Paralympians, including Tokyo gold medallists Sumit Antil, Manish Narwal, Pramod Bhagat and Padmashri Devendra Jhajharia, will join them.

The anthem has been planned and executed by the Indian Institute of Sports Management (IISS), an institution founded by former India cricketer Nilesh Kulkarni and his wife Rasika, on the 72nd anniversary of the adoption of Jana Gana Mana as the national anthem of India.

IISM, which was conferred with the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar by the Government of India in 2020, had conceptualised a video of the national anthem featuring top sportspersons including Sunil Gavaskar, Sania Mirza, Gagan Narang, Dhanraj Pillay, Bhaichung Bhutia and Sachin Tendulkar.