On this day: IOC announces 1916 Olympics cancellation due to World War I

History might well repeat itself this year. It was on this date in 1915, when International Olympic Committee president Pierre de Coubertin wrote to the Associated Press that the 1916 Summer Olympic Games will not take place due to the outbreak of World War I.

The war originated in Europe in 1914 and it meant the 1916 Berlin Olympics had to be called off. Similarly the 1940 and 1944 Games were also cancelled due to the World War II.

Fast forward to 2020, the Tokyo Games are under a cloud with the deadly coronavirus sweeping the globe.

Other on this day events across sports

2017 - Manchester United recorded its 600th Premier League win when it beat Middlesbrough 3-1. It became the first team to reach the mark.

1991 - NBA's Sacramento Kings set a record of 29 successive losses on the road.

1978 - Jack Nicklaus won his third straight PGA Tournament Players Championships.

2019 - Houston Rockets guard James Harden made history when he became the first NBA player to score at least 30 points against every opponent in the league.

1995 - After 17 months away from basketball, during which time he had a spell in baseball, Michael Jordan was back for his beloved Chicago Bulls.

1991 - Phoenix's lack of recognition for Martin Luther King Jr. Day saw it stripped of the 1993 Super Bowl.

1984 - Major League Baseball pitcher Denny McLain was charged with racketeering and narcotics violations, before being sentenced to 23 years in prison. He served two-and-a-half years, before an appeals court threw out the verdict and set McLain free. He went back to prison in 1996 on charges of embezzlement, money laundering, mail fraud and conspiracy