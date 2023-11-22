MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics to sell 400,000 tickets next week after 7.2 million being already sold

Paris 2024 is hoping to sell 10 million tickets for the July 26-August 11 Summer Games and has already sold 7.2 million, chief operating officer Michael Aloisio said.

Published : Nov 22, 2023 23:01 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Paris 2024 Olympics to sell 400,000 tickets next week after 7.2 million being already sold
FILE PHOTO: Paris 2024 Olympics to sell 400,000 tickets next week after 7.2 million being already sold | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Paris 2024 Olympics to sell 400,000 tickets next week after 7.2 million being already sold | Photo Credit: AP

Some 400,000 tickets for the Paris 2024 Olympics will go on sale at the end of the month, organisers said on Wednesday.

Paris 2024 is hoping to sell 10 million tickets for the July 26-August 11 Summer Games and has already sold 7.2 million, chief operating officer Michael Aloisio said.

“I don’t think any other organising committee had sold that many tickets so fast,” Aloisio told reporters.

Paris 2024 has come under fire for the prices of some tickets but said on Wednesday that a third of the newly issued tickets would be “under 50 euros” across all disciplines apart from surfing.

Some 30,000 of the tickets available on November 30 will be for athletics sessions with another 24,000 for tennis.

ALSO READ | Arsene Wenger looks to help India find its feet in football with AIFF-FIFA Academy

Tickets for the opening ceremony - a long barge parade on the Seine river - will cost 90-2,700 euros.

Organisers are also looking to sell 2.8 million tickets for the Paralympics and said they would give details on the progress at the end of the year.

“We’re happy with the way it started,” Aloisio said. “We need time for people to know who the athletes are and get into the groove.”

