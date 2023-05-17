UFC Schedule: Poirier vs Gaethje at UFC 291; UFC 292 to have two title fights

Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White announced two pay-per-views for the following months via UFC’s social channels on Tuesday.

Salt Lake City in Utah will have its second pay-per-view as it hosts UFC 291. The main-card event will be headlined by Dustin Poirier, who will face Justin Gaethje in the lightweight division.

The second event, UFC 292 will take place on August 19 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Octagon returns to TD Garden for the first time since October 2019.

The reigning bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will square off Sean O’Malley in the title bout. In the co-main event, Zhang Weili of China returns to defend her strawweight throne against Brazilian knockout artist Amanda Lemos.

Here’s the full schedule of the main-card event of the coming pay-per-views.