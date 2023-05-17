More Sports

UFC Schedule: Poirier vs Gaethje at UFC 291; UFC 292 to have two title fights

Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White announced two pay-per-views for the following months via UFC’s social channels on Tuesday.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 17 May, 2023 10:18 IST
FILE PHOTO: Dustin Poirier (red gloves) in action.

FILE PHOTO: Dustin Poirier (red gloves) in action. | Photo Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Salt Lake City in Utah will have its second pay-per-view as it hosts UFC 291. The main-card event will be headlined by Dustin Poirier, who will face Justin Gaethje in the lightweight division.

The second event, UFC 292 will take place on August 19 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Octagon returns to TD Garden for the first time since October 2019.

The reigning bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will square off Sean O’Malley in the title bout. In the co-main event, Zhang Weili of China returns to defend her strawweight throne against Brazilian knockout artist Amanda Lemos.

Here’s the full schedule of the main-card event of the coming pay-per-views.

UFC 291 Main-Card Schedule
Lightweight - Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje
Light Heavyweight - Jan Błachowicz vs Alex Pereira
Lightweight - Tony Ferguson vs Bobby Green
Middleweight -Paulo Costa vs Ikram Aliskerov
Welterweight - Stephen Thompson vs Michel Pereira
Heavyweight - Derrick Lewis vs Marcos Rogerio de Lima
Welterweight - Michael Chiesa vs Kevin Holland
UFC 292 Main-Card Schedule
Bantamweight - Aljamain Sterling (c) vs Sean O’Malley
Women’s Strawweight - Zhang Weili (c) vs Amanda Lemos

