Vishnu Saravanan qualifies for 2024 Paris Olympics in sailing

A Subedar from the Mumbai-based Army Yachting Node, the 24-year-old secured qualification for the upcoming Paris Games by finishing 26th out of 152 participants in the ILCA-7 World Championship.

Published : Jan 31, 2024 15:22 IST , Kolkata - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Vishnu Saravanan during the Hyderabad Sailing Week. (File Photo)
Vishnu Saravanan during the Hyderabad Sailing Week. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna
Vishnu Saravanan has become the first Indian sailor to book a quota place in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 24-year-old subedar from the Mumbai-based Army Yachting Node earned a net score of 125 and finished 26 th among 152 participants from 53 nations in the 2024 ILCA7 men’s World championships in Adelaide. He was fifth among the sailors whose countries had not won a quota place and was the best ranked Asian after 10 races.

Altogether seven quota places were available in the World championships in the one person dinghy competition.

Vishnu, a Hangzhou Asian Games bronze medallist and a World under-21 bronze medallist in 2019, will become the second Indian sailor after Farokh Tarapore, who competed in the 1984, 1988 and 1992 Olympics, to compete in multiple editions of the Games. Part of the four-member Indian sailing team, he finished 20 th in his event in the Tokyo Olympics.

In sailing, the quota place belongs to the National Olympic Committee (NOC).

