World Wushu Championship 2023: Roshibina Devi wins silver

Asian Games silver medallist Roshibina Devi lost to Vietnam’s Thi Thu Nguyen in the final of the women’s 60kg category at the 16th World Wushu Championship on Monday.

Published : Nov 21, 2023 11:14 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Naorem Roshibina Devi. | Photo Credit: PTI
India’s Naorem Roshibina Devi. | Photo Credit: PTI

In the previous meeting between the two at the Asian Games semifinal, the Indian defeated the Vietnamese.

India ended its campaign with one silver and two bronze.

Earlier, Kushal Kumar won a bronze medal in men’s 48kg Sanda category after losing 0-2 to Vietnamese Hai Tran Huy. Chhavi also won a bronze medal in women’s 48kg weight category after her defeat to Philippines’ Jennifer Kilapio.

