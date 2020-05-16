Photos In Pictures: Dortmund thrashes Schalke, Leipzig holds Freiburg as Bundesliga returns Top flight football returned in the form of Bundesliga behind closed doors on Saturday. Here is a look around on how Germany pulled it off a tough task. Team Sportstar 16 May, 2020 22:01 IST Team Sportstar 16 May, 2020 22:01 IST Football Returns: Bundesliga became the first big European league to resume action in the 2019-20 season on Saturday despite fears of coronavirus. (Credit: Reuters) Photo: reuters 1/10 Safety Measures: However, wearing protective masks, temperature checks and washing hands were compulsory for anyone entering the stadiums. (Credits: Reuters) Photo: reuters 2/10 Match balls were disinfected before the referees carried them to the pitch for the kick-off. (Credits: Reuters) 3/10 In the dugouts, players and coaching staff wore masks and sat at a distance of 2.5 metres as per the instructions laid out before the restart. (Credit: Reuters) 4/10 Haaland Among Goals, Again: Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland picked up where he left, as he got on the scoresheet in the 29th minute, his tenth from just 9 matches. However, the goal celebrations were subdued with no Yellow Wall to cheer and high-fives being forbidden. (Credits: Reuters) 5/10 Dortmund ended the match with a scoreline of 4-0 after Rafael Guerreiro (45', 63') and Thorgan Hazard (48') added to Haaland's opener. The win took the Schwarzgelben to second in the table behind leader Bayern Munich. (Credits: Reuters) Photo: Reuters 6/10 Things looked normal on the pitch for Wolfsburg which got off the mark against Augsburg through Renato Steffen's (Centre) goal and went on to the win the match 2-1 at the WWK Arena. (Credits: AP) 7/10 Title challenger RB Leipzig trailed SC Freiburg for majority of the match before Swiss forward Yussuf Poulsen (Right) rescued a point for Julian Nagelsmann's men with a 77th-minute goal. (Credits: AFP) Photo: afp 8/10 Hertha Berlin romped to a 3-0 victory at TSG Hoffenheim as second-half goals from Kevin Akpoguma, Vedad Ibisevic and Matheus Cunha helped the capital side move to 11th in the table. (Credits: Reuters) Photo: reuters 9/10 Things were not that eventful in Duesseldorf as Fortuna Duesseldorf coach Uwe Roesler (Right) and SC Paderborn coach Steffen Baumgart (Left) left with a point each after a goalless draw. (Credit: Getty Images) 10/10