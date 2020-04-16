Photos Photos Leeds great Norman Hunter 'severely unwell' with coronavirus Norman Hunter, 76, was an unused player in England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad and won two English titles and other silverware at Leeds. AFP LONDON 16 April, 2020 21:56 IST Defender Norman Hunter had a fearsome reputation as a tough tackler, shown by his nickname “Bites yer legs”. (File Photo) - THE HINDU ARCHIVES AFP LONDON 16 April, 2020 21:56 IST Leeds say club great Norman Hunter remains “severely unwell” in hospital after being admitted with coronavirus last week.Hunter, 76, was an unused player in England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad and won two English titles and other silverware at Leeds.The defender had a fearsome reputation as a tough tackler, shown by his nickname “Bites yer legs”.ALSO READ|How Liverpool conquered the FIFA Club World Cup“Norman Hunter continues to battle the COVID-19 virus in hospital and whilst he is, as expected, fighting incredibly hard, remains severely unwell,” said a statement from the Championship side.“His family would like to take this opportunity to thank all Leeds United supporters for their amazing messages and well wishes.” Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.