Photos All in the genes: 10 famous father-child international sporting duos From F1 heroes Keke and Nico Rosberg to the Williams family, this Father's Day, take a look at the famous father-child duos of the international arena. 21 June, 2020 Keke (Right) and Nico Rosberg (Left) are one of the two father-son duos to win the Formula 1 title. Keke won the 1982 Drivers' Championship with Williams, while his Nico emulated his father in 2016 with Mercedes. 1/10 Red Bull star Max Verstappen (Left) was a mentored by his father Jos (Right), who was a Formula One driver from 1994-2003 appearing for Minardi, Arrows among multiple other teams. Photo: getty images 2/10 Cesare (Left) was the first generation of the Maldini family to appear AC Milan captaining the side to 1963 European Cup win. His son Paolo Maldini (Centre) became a legendary figure at the club as spent his entire career at the club, winning five Champions Leagues. His younger son Daniel Maldini (Right) also made his debut for Milan earlier this year at the age of 19. 3/10 One of the finest forwards in the Bundesliga, Gladbach forward Marcus Thuram (Right) is the son of legendary French defender Lilian Thuram who won the 1998 World Cup and the European Championship in 2000. 4/10 Peter (Left) and Kasper Schmeichel (Right) are the only goalkeeping father-son duo to win the Premier League title. Peter won five league titles with Manchester United, while Kasper lifted the trophy with Leicester City in 2015-16. 5/10 Tennis' teenage sensation Coco Gauff (Right) is coached by her father Corey (Left), who had little playing experience playing the sport before that. He had played college basketball representing Georgia State University. Photo: Coco Gauff Twitter 6/10 Richard Williams (Centre), inspired by Virginia Ruzici, had decided to coach his daughters Venus (Right) and Serena (Left) from the age of four. He was their chief coach for major part of their trophy-laden careers before health issues forced him to step down from an active role. Photo: BHAGYA PRAKASH 7/10 Laila Ali knew how to handle the pressure of being Muhammed Ali's daughter when she turned pro at the age of 22. With "The Greatest" by her ringside, Laila won the WBC, WIBA, IWBF and IBA female super middleweight titles, and the IWBF light heavyweight title. She ended her career in 2007 with an undefeated record of 24-0. Photo: ap 8/10 At 2008 Beijing Olympics, Nastia Liukin (Right) became USA's second-ever gymnast to win the all-around gold medal. She finished the Games with five medals. Nastia was coached by her father Valeri Liukin (Left) who is double-Olympic champion himself, winning men's Team and Horizontal Bar gold for Russia at the 1988 Seoul Games. 9/10 One of the finest pace bowlers of his generation, Proteas great Shaun Pollock (Right) comes from a cricketing family. His father Peter Pollock (Left) had also represented South Africa in the 1960s, playing 28 Tests and has 116 wickets to his name. Peter had also headed South Africa's selection panel in the 1990s after its return to international cricket. 10/10