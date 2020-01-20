Photos Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020: In pictures Presenting our pick of the best images from the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020. Team Sportstar Mumbai 20 January, 2020 13:52 IST Team Sportstar Mumbai 20 January, 2020 13:52 IST Picturesque! What can perhaps be called the picture of the day, a bird's eye view of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link during the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020, on Sunday. Photo: Vijay Bate 1/7 Runners of the Elite group taking part in the Mumbai Marathon on Sunday. Photo: Vijay Bate 2/7 Sports minister Kiren Rijiju (L) along with the winners: gold medallist Derara Hurisa (C), silver medal winner Ayele Abshero (2nd L) and bronze medal winner Birhanu Teshome. Photo: PTI 3/7 People got out on the streets to encourage others to lead a healthier lifestyle, fight Parkinson’s and defeat depression. Photo: PTI 4/7 A group of performers at the marathon. Photo: PTI 5/7 Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (C) along with NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal (to his right) inaugurating the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020, on Sunday. Photo: PTI 6/7 Bollywood actors Rahul Bose, Tara Sharma, Shamita Shetty, Milind Soman, and Tiger Shroff were spotted at the 2020 edition of the Mumbai Marathon. Director, lyricist and poet Gulzar was also spotted interacting with kids at the event. 7/7