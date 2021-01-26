Stars of 2020

Back with a bang As was the case with most of his contemporaries, 2020 was a challenging year for Amit Panghal. With the country going into a lockdown, it wasn’t possible to train much. But when the Indian boxing contingent travelled to Europe at the end of the year, Panghal made the most of the opportunity. He won two gold medals in as many events during a 67-day training and competition campaign in Europe. Featuring in his first international event since the lockdown, he won gold at the Alexis Valentine International Boxing Tournament in October in Nantes, France, and followed it up with another at the Cologne World Cup in Germany in December. It wasn’t easy to be back in the ring after a long break, but Panghal overcame the quarantine challenges and underwent around a dozen of COVID-19 tests before attaining glory. - Shayan Acharya Photo: PTI

6/8