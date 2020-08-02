21 federations apply to host ISSF Championships over four-year period

A total of 21 member federations across five continents have applied for the right to host the ISSF Championships over the next four years (2021-2024).

An Evaluation Commission composed of representatives from non-applicant nations will be formed to analyse all the bids. The expert panel will, then, accordingly prepare a report for the Executive Committee. The report must state whether the submitted applications comply with the requirements for organising of the tournaments.

The Executive Committee meeting where the hosts and dates of the Championships are to be determined will take place sometime between late August and early September this year.