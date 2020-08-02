More Sports Shooting Shooting 21 federations apply to host ISSF Championships over four-year period The Executive Committee meeting where the hosts and dates of the Championships are to be determined will take place between late August and early September this year. Team Sportstar 02 August, 2020 18:35 IST An Evaluation Commission composed of representatives from non-applicant nations will be formed to analyse all the bids. - Shiv Kumar Pushpakar Team Sportstar 02 August, 2020 18:35 IST A total of 21 member federations across five continents have applied for the right to host the ISSF Championships over the next four years (2021-2024).An Evaluation Commission composed of representatives from non-applicant nations will be formed to analyse all the bids. The expert panel will, then, accordingly prepare a report for the Executive Committee. The report must state whether the submitted applications comply with the requirements for organising of the tournaments.READ: Mairaj and other top shooters get into groove with range practice The Executive Committee meeting where the hosts and dates of the Championships are to be determined will take place sometime between late August and early September this year. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess on Friday, 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.