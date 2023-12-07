Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra becomes mentor of NRAI free of cost to help Indian shooters for Paris 2024

The National Rifle of Association of India (NRAI) is making a concerted effort to prepare the shooters in the best possible way for Paris Olympics. The focus is intense after Indian shooters drew a blank in the last two Olympics in Rio and Tokyo.

Ever willing to share his knowledge and experience, World and Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra has accepted the invitation of NRAI, and agreed to play the role of a mentor.

However, Abhinav was quick to dispel any misconception, as he provided clarity, when queried about his role.

“I do have agreed to share my knowledge pro bono (free of cost), when offered to play the role as a professional. I don’t have a day to day role to play in the preparation of the shooters. Already the team has enough experts in terms of national coaches, foreign coaches, High performance Director (HPD), physios, sports scientists, psychologists etc. It may be counter productive to have another expert. However, I will share my knowledge and discuss any specific point, when sought”, explained Abhinav.

If an athlete makes a request, Abhinav stressed that he would first talk to the coaches concerned before discussing the matter with the shooter.

ALSO READ: Complete focus is on next year’s Paris Paralympics: Shooter Avani Lekhara

“Similarly if a coach wants to clarify something, I am happy to help. If the HPD wants any advice from my end, I will be happy to respond. Also, if the NRAI wants to discuss anything, I am happy to give my time, thoughts and share my point of view”, said Abhinav.

Appreciating the efforts of the national shooting federation, especially the sincere approach of the acting president, Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, Abhinav said that his doors were always open for any athlete seeking assistance.

“I am always more than happy to help, in an open and humble manner, when sought”, Abhinav pointed out.

The key point is that Abhinav would not play a proactive role in guiding the shooters or the shooting fraternity, except that he would be willing to address the matter when sought for specific subject and situation.

“It is not my calling, nor can I do justice by being involved full time with the preparation of the shooters, day in day out. Being occupied with so many things, I don’t have the time”, said Abhinav, as he put things in perspective about his “strategic guidance”.