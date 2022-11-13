Asian Airgun Championship: Indian men, women wins gold medals in air rifle team events

Both Indian men’s and women’s team won gold medals in the Air Rifle event at the Asian Airgun Championship in Daegu, Korea, on Sunday.
In the men’s final, the Indian trio of Arjun Babuta, Kiran Ankush Jadhav and Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil beat the team from Kazakhstan 17-11.
In the women’s final, Indian team of Mehuli Ghosh, Elavenil Valarivan and Meghana Sajjanar triumphed 16-10 against Republic of Korea shooters.
The junior men’s and women’s teams also clinched gold medals.
Results (Air Rifle)
Men’s Team
1. India (Arjun Babuta, Kiran Ankush Jadhav, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil)
2. Kazakhstan (Ilya Fedin, Konstantin Malinovskiy, Islam Usseinov)
3. Republic of Korea (Oh Junyeong, Park Hajun, Kim Sangdo)
Women’s Team
1. India (Mehuli Ghosh, Elavenil Valarivan, Meghana Sajjanar)
2. Republic of Korea (Keum Jihyeon, Cho Eunyoung, Lee Eunseo)
3. Kazakhstan (Yelizaveta Bezrukova, Arina Altukhova, Alexandra Le)
Junior Men’s Team
1. India (Divyansh Singh Panwar, Sri Karthik Sabari Raj Ravishankar, Vidit Jain)
2. Republic of Korea (Bae Seojoon, Choe Daehan, Bang Seungho)
Junior Women’s Team
1. India (Tilottama Sen, Ramita, Nancy)
2. Republic of Korea (Jang Jeongin, Jo Eunseo, Kwon Eunji)
3. Kazakhstan (Anastassiya Grigoryeva, Sofiya Shulzhenko, Sofya Malkina)