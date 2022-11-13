Asian Airgun Championship: Indian men, women wins gold medals in air rifle team events

Both Indian men’s and women’s team won gold medals in the Air Rifle event at the Asian Airgun Championship in Daegu, Korea, on Sunday.

In the men’s final, the Indian trio of Arjun Babuta, Kiran Ankush Jadhav and Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil beat the team from Kazakhstan 17-11.

In the women’s final, Indian team of Mehuli Ghosh, Elavenil Valarivan and Meghana Sajjanar triumphed 16-10 against Republic of Korea shooters.

The junior men’s and women’s teams also clinched gold medals.