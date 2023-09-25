Aishwary wins Asian Games 2023 bronze in men’s 10m air rifle, pips Rudrankksh in shoot-off

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won the bronze medal in men’s 10m air rifle on Monday, pipping Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil in a thrilling shootoff at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou.

After 20 shots, Tomar and Rudrankksh had both found themselves tied at 208.7.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar finishes third in the 10m air rifle final with a score of 2⃣2⃣8⃣.8⃣ to get India's fourth medal shooting at the #AsianGames2023pic.twitter.com/DXQYT4jzkt — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) September 25, 2023

After Rudrankksh’s elimination, Tomar notched up 228.8, having had two more attempts on the target. It was, however, well below Korean Park Hajun’s mark of 230.5.

While it may already have been a difficult ask when it boiled down to the last elimination series, a 9.8 from Tomar only confirmed the worst fears of the Indian dugout.

Qualification topper Sheng Lihao was once again a notch above the rest, clinching the gold medal with a world record score of 253.3.