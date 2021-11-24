64th National Shooting Championship: Darshna secures bronze in women’s skeet final

Darshna Rathore shot 50 to beat Ganemat Sekhon by four points in the women’s skeet final of the 64th National Shooting Championship at the New Moti Bagh Gun Club on Wednesday.

After qualifying third with 113, Darshna did well to top the field ahead of Ganemat (117) and Areeba Khan (116).

Former champions, Maheshwari Chauhan, Saniya Sheikh and Rashmmi Rathore failed to make the final.



It was Ganemat who won the junior gold, beating Areeba Khan 4-3 in the shoot-off after the two tied on 50. Darshna had to settle for the bronze.