64th National Shooting Championship: Darshna secures bronze in women’s skeet final

Former champions, Maheshwari Chauhan, Saniya Sheikh and Rashmmi Rathore failed to make the final.

Darshna Rathore secured bronze in the women's skeet final of the 64th National Shooting Championships.   -  Special Arrangement

Darshna Rathore shot 50 to beat Ganemat Sekhon by four points in the women’s skeet final of the 64th National Shooting Championship at the New Moti Bagh Gun Club on Wednesday.

After qualifying third with 113, Darshna did well to top the field ahead of Ganemat (117) and Areeba Khan (116).

It was Ganemat who won the junior gold, beating Areeba Khan 4-3 in the shoot-off after the two tied on 50. Darshna had to settle for the bronze.

RESULTS

Skeet:

Women: 1. Darshna Rathore 50 (113); 2. Ganemat Sekhon 46 (117); 3. Raiza Dhillon 36 (110).

Junior women: 1. Ganemat Sekhon 50(4) 117; 2. Areeba Khan 50(3) 116; 3. Darshna Rathore 41 (113).

