More Sports Shooting Shooting European Shooting Championship: Manu Bhaker shoots 587 in 25m pistol Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat also improved her score in the rapid fire section to reach 584 among a small bunch of MQS shooters. Kamesh Srinivasan New Delhi 01 June, 2021 18:11 IST Manu Bhaker shot 587 in the women’s 25-metre sports pistol to reinforce her strong grip. - AP Kamesh Srinivasan New Delhi 01 June, 2021 18:11 IST Manu Bhaker shot 587 in the women’s 25-metre sports pistol to reinforce her strong grip on the event in the European Shooting Championship in Osijek, Croatia, on Tuesday.The 19-year-old Manu shot 296 in the rapid fire section, after having scored 291 in the precision stage.Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat also improved her score in the rapid fire section to reach 584 among a small bunch of MQS shooters. She had 293 on the second day.READ| European Shooting Championship: Rahi, Manu shoot identical scores Sylvia Steiner of Austria topped with 590 in the regular event.Earlier, in the mixed rifle 3-position event, Anjum Moudgil (438) and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (437) placed 19th in the preliminary stage. The duo was 15 points short of the leaders, Norway.Tejaswini Sawant and Sanjeev Rajput shot identical 431 and placed 33rd among 36 teams. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.