This is India’s third medal at Baku 2023 after Sarabjot Singh-TS Dhivya’s mixed team gold in 10m air pistol and Rhythm Sangwan’s first senior medal - a bronze in 10m air pistol.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 12 May, 2023 17:14 IST
Hriday Hazarika, silver medallist in 10m air rifle at the Baku World Cup.

Hriday Hazarika, silver medallist in 10m air rifle at the Baku World Cup. | Photo Credit: Sports Authority of India

Hriday Hazarika shot 251.9 in the final of the men’s 10m air rifle event to clinch the silver medal at the ongoing ISSF World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan.

This is India’s third medal at the tournament after Sarabjot Singh-TS Dhivya’s mixed team gold in 10m air pistol and Rhythm Sangwan’s first senior medal - a bronze in 10m air pistol.

This is also, in fact, Hriday’s first senior World Cup medal. The 21-year-old has previously won a junior World Championship medal in 2018 and two junior World Cup medals (gold in Suhl 2018 and bronze in Suhl 2019).

Hriday had managed to scrape through the qualification round with 630.3 points and a ninth-place finish (effectively seventh because Divyansh Singh Panwar and Arjun Babuta had competed for RPO). However, in the final, he upped his game to finish only below Hungary’s Zalan Pekler (252.4). China’s Sheng Lihao won bronze with a score of 230.5.

Among Indians, only Nancy has qualified for the final in the women’s event.

